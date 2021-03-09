Mutual Fund investors continue to favour international funds in February

"The US market should be part of your core allocation but this may not be the right time to add exposure to the US tech stocks post the run up that has happened there. Tech stocks in India are far more attractive. The value theme also looks attractive both in the US as well as in the domestic market," he added. The NASDAQ 100 has delivered a CAGR return of around 25% over the past 10 years compared to around 12% on the Nifty 50.