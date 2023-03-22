Mutual Fund (MF) nomination deadline to end soon. Have you added your nominee?

The mutual fund (MF)nomination deadline of 31 March 2023 is just a few days away. Last year, the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)released a circular and made it mandatory for all MF investors to either fill in the nominee for their investments or opt out. So, please check your funds for the updation of the nominee as in if you fail to comply with the mandate, your investments will be frozen.

