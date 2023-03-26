Mutual fund nomination deadline to end on 31 March. Details here

Mutual fund nomination deadline to end on 31 March. Details here2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Under the new framework, asset management companies (AMCs) will have to provide an option to the unit holders to submit either the nomination form or the declaration form for opting out of the nomination in physical or online as per the choice of the unit holders.
If existing mutual fund investor fail to nominate beneficiary by 31 March, their accounts will be frozen. The existing mutual fund investors have time till 31 March to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it by submitting a declaration form, failing which their folios will be frozen, and they will not be able to redeem investment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×