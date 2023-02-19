Mutual funds' collection through NFO drops 38% to ₹62,000 crore in 2022
Mutual funds' collection through NFO drops 38 pc to ₹62,000 crore in 2022
Mutual funds' collection through new fund offerings (NFOs) remained subdued in 2022, with asset management companies (AMCs) garnering over ₹62,000 crore through new schemes, which was 38 per cent less compared to 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×