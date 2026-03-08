Mutual funds, crypto, artwork: Inside Abhishek Manu Singhvi's ₹2,500+ crore net worth declared in RS poll affidavit

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has declared assets with a combined current market value of over ₹2,500 crore in the election affidavit filed along with his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Telangana.

Singhvi, a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, has been renominated by the Congress party as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Telangana, along with Narender Reddy, who is currently an advisor to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Telangana will have two vacant seats in April.

The affidavit discloses the assets held by Singhvi, his wife, and his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), along with details of income, liabilities, and other financial interests. Singhvi filed the affidavit before the Returning Officer in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The ₹2,500+ crore declared net worth includes about ₹2,100 combined movable assets and about ₹450 combined immovable assets.

In movable assets, Singhvi has declared a net worth of ₹ 1536,10,63,459, while his wife has declared a net worth of ₹ 568,12,01,320. The HUF has declared ₹ 51,41,084 in the affidavit

In immovable assets, while Singhvi has declared ₹60,00,00,000, his wife has declared ₹333,50,00,000. The HUF has declared ₹60,00,00,000, as per the affidavit.

₹ 374 cr income in 2024–25 Singhvi reported an income of over ₹374 crore for the financial year 2024–25. Singhvi's income for the preceding years was over ₹333 crore in 2023–24, ₹359 crore in 2022–23, ₹290 crore in 2021–22 and ₹158 crore in 2020–21, the affidavit says.

Singhvi has disclosed jewellery worth ₹2.40 crore. His wife Anita Singhvi owns jewellery worth ₹157.53 crore. The value of the artworks and paintings owned by Singhvi exceeds ₹25 crore, according to the affidavit.

Singhvi has declared residential properties in New Delhi held by him and his spouse. Singhvi owns residential properties in Neeti Bagh and Sunder Nagar in New Delhi. The properties are valued at ₹20 Crore and ₹35 Crore.

Singhvi's wife owns four flats in the national capital: Sunder Nagar, Neeti Bagh (Share), Jor Bagh, and Golf Links. The wife's property in Sundar Nagar is valued at about ₹35 Crore. The one in Neeti Bagh with a 50 per cent share is valued at about ₹9.5 Crore. The two properties in Jor Bagh and Golf Links are worth ₹140 Crore each, according to the affidavit.

Singhvi also owns agricultural land in Alibaug, Mumbai, worth ₹5 Crore. His wife owns two non-agricultural plots in Jodhpur worth ₹9 Crore.

Mutual Funds Worth ₹ 197,86,58,138 The affidavit also lists various financial investments, including infrastructure bonds worth ₹80,000, SBI Mutual Funds worth ₹50,000, Unlisted Shares worth ₹33 crore and listed shares worth ₹ 190,8165644.

Singhvi has also declared mutual funds (listed) worth ₹ 197,86,58,138. Singhvi also has crypto investments worth ₹8,17,72,378, as per the affidavit and Portfolio Management Services or PMS funds worth ₹ 140,85,58,257.

Singhvi has also disclosed personal loans of about ₹353.32 crore extended by Singhvi, along with smaller loans and receivables. His wife has separately declared loans to companies of about ₹72.99 crore.

Singhvi has three cars in his name – a Mercedes-Benz worth ₹1.7 Crore, a Kia Seltos worth ₹9,16 Lakh and a Kia Carnival worth ₹13.34 Lakh, according to the affidavit, uploaded on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Telangana.

Who is Abhishek Manu Singhvi? Sixty-seven-year-old Singhvi is a senior advocate and a politician. Known as one of India’s most prominent constitutional lawyers, Singhvi is a member of Congress and also a Rajya Sabha member of the Parliament of India representing Telangana since August 2024. He is also a spokesperson for the Congress party, in addition to being an advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Singhvi has served multiple terms as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and is known for his legal expertise in constitutional and commercial matters.

Biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states will be held on 16 March. The vacancies in the Upper House will be created as sitting members complete their terms in April 2026. The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

