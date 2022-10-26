'Mutual funds sahi hai': Little girl explaining 'pros' catches Paytm CEO's eyes

'Mutual funds sahi hai': Little girl explaining 'pros' catches Paytm CEO's eyes1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
- The video shows a 7-year-old talking about investing her saved money into mutual funds, was recently posted by a Twitter user.
We all know the value of mutual funds and investing in them has become have become a popular option for a wide variety of investors. A little girl's strong financial understanding of mutual funds has noe attracted Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's attention.
The video shows a 7-year-old talking about investing her saved money into mutual funds was recently posted by a Twitter user, with a caption, "What my daughter intends to do with her Diwali Shagun envelopes."
The little girl in the video explains what is mutual funds and why one should invest in them. In the video, she says, "Mutual funds people know what companies are good and what companies are bad. And if they (mutual funds) invest in that (good) companies, the company might make some profit and my money will also start to increase."
When her mother asks her how long she wants to invest her money into mutual funds. She responds, "10 years." Apart from this, the girl clarified making profit though mutual funds may not be possible every time as there are risks involved in it.
The video has caught Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's attention, who while sharing it on Twitter, wrote, "Mutual Fund Sahi Hai."
The video has so far garnered over 6,000 views, 79 likes and 6 quoted tweets.
