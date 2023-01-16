Mutual funds' SIP collection jumps 1.5 lakh cr in 2022 on higher retail participation

"The consistent inflow in 2022 is primarily because of higher retail participation through the SIP route which has become a strong habit for them. This happened despite the fluctuation in the broad market. The inflow from new retail investors from Tier 2 towns onwards has also built up in the last 5 years as mutual funds have become more accessible through the digital channels," Swapnil Bhaskar, Head of Strategy at Niyo (neo-bank for millennials), said.