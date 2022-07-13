Mutual funds sold Zomato, LIC, Nykaa shares last month. Here are the top 10 largecap stocks they bought2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 12:19 PM IST
- Equity mutual funds (MFs) in June attracted a net inflow of ₹15,498 crore
Investors continue to back-up equity mutual funds in June as such schemes attracted a net inflow of ₹15,498 crore on strong flows from systematic investment plans despite volatility in the stock market and relentless selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). This also marked the sixteenth straight month of positive inflow in equity schemes.