Investing in Unit linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) allows an individual to realise two goals simultaneously. This is because with a single product you can reap the benefits of a life insurance cover and investment in financial equities. With ULIP, you can plan for a long-term financial plan, whether it is retirement, children’s education, or other financial goals. The returns are very good.

Advantages of ULIPs

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said in terms of the advantages offered by online ULIPs, unlike mutual funds where you must invest in many mutual funds if you want to build a portfolio, one can choose between a debt fund, an equity fund, or a balanced fund inside the same plan. Furthermore, all of these online ULIPs offer limitless free switching, which is another distinctive feature. So, without paying an exit cost or worrying about tax repercussions, you may convert your money from equities to debt when the market is down and vice versa when it's up.

Can you ditch mutual funds and stocks for ULIPs?

As far as the question is concerned then it's a yes that we can ditch mutual funds and stocks and can just rely on ULIPs, said Siddharth Maurya, Resource Specialist, Expertise Real-Estate and Fund Management.

If you are looking for a goal-based investment and the investment is for more than 5 years then ULIP is a very good pick, he added.

“With ULIP, you can plan for a long-term financial plan, whether it is retirement, children’s education, or other financial goals. The returns are very good. Where mutual funds are just investments, ULIPs benefit you from investment and insurance coverage. In ULIPs, the volatility of the market affects less than stocks and mutual funds," said Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO of Tax2win.

It invests the premium paid by you to various asset classes through funds. In online ULIPs, generally, people can switch between funds also, added Soni.

According to Siddharth Maurya, more than a mutual fund UPILs encourage an individual to invest in a disciplined manner. investing a small amount of money in regular intervals keeps you insulated from the highs and lows of the fluctuating market and helps you gain from the benefit of rupee costs, which in turn helps you make the most of the price fluctuations of the market.

ULIPs and taxation benefits

The popularity of ULIPs among investors is because the premiums paid for ULIP schemes are tax-deductible up to Rs. 1.5 lakh annually under Section 80C and the maturity proceeds of the ULIP are also tax-free, subject to certain terms and conditions mentioned under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

“Additionally, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, ULIPs investments up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs are exempt from taxation. On the other hand, Mutual Funds do not always help you reduce taxes," said Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO of Tax2win.