Muzaffarnagar school teacher booked as clip of students beating Muslim child sparks fury1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Teacher booked for making communal comments and ordering students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing homework.
An Uttar Pradesh school teacher was booked on Saturday after ordering her students to slap their Muslim classmate. A video of the incident went viral on Friday with Opposition leaders lashing out at the ruling BJP for ‘hate politics’. The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.