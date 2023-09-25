Muzaffarnagar school slap video: SC raps Uttar Pradesh govt, says ‘should shock conscience of state’3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court also noted that this was the ‘worst kind of physical punishment imparted by a teacher in as much as the teacher directed other students to assault the victim’
Over a month after a harrowing video surfaced about a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar, wherein a toddler was seen standing perplexed getting slapped by his classmates, the Supreme Court of India has hit out at Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government and called the incident a ‘failure on the part of the state’.