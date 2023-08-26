Uttar Pradesh's Neha Public School Class 2 student who was slapped by his classmates on the direction of principal Tripta Tyagi has said that he was hit for an hour because he did not study his multiplication tables.

The video of the incident that went viral on social media has drawn flak from Samajwadi Party, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Bollywood actor and activist Swara Bhasker among others.

The video shows a small boy standing in tears while the Neha Public Schools' principal Tripta Tyagi urges students to beat up the child citing his Muslim identity.

A day after the video became viral the child has said, “I was beaten up because I had made a mistake. I didn't learn multiplication tables, that's why I was slapped by my classmates. She told the children to come and hit me hard. They kept hitting me for an hour", according to a report by India Today.

The seven year old's father also talked to news media agency ANI and said, “My son is seven years old. This incident happened on 24th August. The teacher made the students beat my child again & again. My nephew made the video and had gone to school for some work...My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared...This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course".