MV Chem Pluto drone attack: Indian Navy enhances warships' presence, air surveillance in Indian Ocean region
Days after India-bound merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto came under drone attack, the Indian Navy on Tuesday announced enhanced warships' presence and air surveillance in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy said that all further actions are being progressed in coordination with national maritime agencies towards ensuring the safety of merchant marine in the region.