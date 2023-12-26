Days after India-bound merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto came under drone attack, the Indian Navy on Tuesday announced enhanced warships' presence and air surveillance in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy said that all further actions are being progressed in coordination with national maritime agencies towards ensuring the safety of merchant marine in the region.

“In light of the recent maritime incidents in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has commenced focused maritime security operations in the region. The presence of Indian Navy warships and air surveillance in the region has been enhanced. Actions are being progressed in coordination with national maritime agencies towards ensuring the safety of merchant marine in the region," the Indian Navy said in a release.

While speaking specifically about the attack of MV Chem Pluto, the Indian Navy informed that it conducted on-scene examination and took crew inputs about the attack. “Based on MV Chem Pluto crew inputs and on-scene examination, the analysis by the Indian Navy team points to a strong possibility of a drone attack. It has been ascertained that the explosive charge on the drone detonated completely causing extensive damage above the waterline. Remnants of projectiles have been collected by the Indian Navy for further forensic analysis in coordination with other agencies," the statement said.

It added that the India's Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was briefed on the initial analysis undertaken by the IN EOD Team and the follow-up actions being progressed.

This is a breaking story, will be updated soon.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!