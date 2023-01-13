It's a historic moment for India as on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's longest river cruise -- MV Ganga Vilas. The cruise will cover 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days. PM Modi said the commencement of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. PM Modi added that the work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 States. The prime minister also inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore on Friday virtually.

The Made-in-India vessel began its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

The luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities.

The 51-day cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise ticket price

The price of MVA Ganga Vilas cruise per day will be around ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. The overall cost of the entire trip will be around ₹20 lakh per passenger. The luxurious ship has the capacity of carrying 36 passengers.

Ticket booking

One can book the ticket from the official website of Antara Luxury River Cruises. At present, bookings cannot happen as the ongoing voyage is booked by a Switzerland company. The next voyage is likely to be held in September for which booking will open.

MV Ganga Vilas' route details:

The cruise will cover 50 tourist destinations including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam. The cruise will start from Varanasi and then travel to Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka, Guwahati, and Dibrugarh.