MV Ganga Vilas cruise: Ticket price, booking details, all you need to know

It's a historic moment for India as on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's longest river cruise -- MV Ganga Vilas. The cruise will cover 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days. PM Modi said the commencement of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. PM Modi added that the work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 States. The prime minister also inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore on Friday virtually.

