My career was film school, Nykaa been my B-school: Actor Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor and entrepreneur, has entered into the Indian market with her haircare brand Anomaly, which has been launched in India with beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor and entrepreneur, has entered into the Indian market with her haircare brand Anomaly, which has been launched in India with beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa.
Hair care is fastest-growing category across segments and said that her partnership with Nykaa will help her understand the Indian consumer better, the actor told Business Today.
Hair care is fastest-growing category across segments and said that her partnership with Nykaa will help her understand the Indian consumer better, the actor told Business Today.
“I believe in collaborations. Everything in my career has been about collaborations. I work with leaders. As an actor my career was my film school, and as an entrepreneur, working with partners like Nykaa and Maesa, who are leaders in what they do, has been my B-school. It’s fun and creative for me, and also scary when you venture into new things," Priyanka Chopra Jonas told Business Today.
“I believe in collaborations. Everything in my career has been about collaborations. I work with leaders. As an actor my career was my film school, and as an entrepreneur, working with partners like Nykaa and Maesa, who are leaders in what they do, has been my B-school. It’s fun and creative for me, and also scary when you venture into new things," Priyanka Chopra Jonas told Business Today.
She said that In India, she has a 22 year-old career, which is why there is awareness as to what who she is and what she does but she is still building that in US.
She said that In India, she has a 22 year-old career, which is why there is awareness as to what who she is and what she does but she is still building that in US.
Globally, she adds, the awareness was a lot more different and required a lot of building. “But in India, I’ve had a 22-year-old career. There’s a lot of awareness about who I am and what I do, there’s a lot of credibility attached, which I’m still building in the US – the credibility I probably have here," she said.
Globally, she adds, the awareness was a lot more different and required a lot of building. “But in India, I’ve had a 22-year-old career. There’s a lot of awareness about who I am and what I do, there’s a lot of credibility attached, which I’m still building in the US – the credibility I probably have here," she said.
When Anomaly launched in the US, it sold one product every 7 seconds on day 1.
When Anomaly launched in the US, it sold one product every 7 seconds on day 1.
“Nykaa on their platform has 4,000+ products, 450+ haircare brands and we're in the top 10 in about 3 months. Anomaly comes from an ethos of Indian haircare. It is for the Indian consumer," she said.
“Nykaa on their platform has 4,000+ products, 450+ haircare brands and we're in the top 10 in about 3 months. Anomaly comes from an ethos of Indian haircare. It is for the Indian consumer," she said.
When it comes to pricing and position, every Anomaly product in the US is under $10.
When it comes to pricing and position, every Anomaly product in the US is under $10.
“But when you say it’s ₹750 in India, it’s different. Hopefully, we’ll get to a point where we built the brand enough where we can be mass. Right now, we’re catering to a consumer who cares about what they use, and who can afford four times the price that you could have paid for a product. We’re giving to you products under ₹1,000 but also a consumer that aspires to get that formula," she said.
“But when you say it’s ₹750 in India, it’s different. Hopefully, we’ll get to a point where we built the brand enough where we can be mass. Right now, we’re catering to a consumer who cares about what they use, and who can afford four times the price that you could have paid for a product. We’re giving to you products under ₹1,000 but also a consumer that aspires to get that formula," she said.
“We’re democratizing the access to get that formula at a price which they can afford. I am leaning upon Nykaa to understand what their consumer base is about and how Indian beauty is changing," she adds.
“We’re democratizing the access to get that formula at a price which they can afford. I am leaning upon Nykaa to understand what their consumer base is about and how Indian beauty is changing," she adds.
Jonas also said that as of now, there are no plans to venture into any other categories like styling, makeup, skincare, etc. “That’s where we’re staying as of now, but you never know," she said.
Jonas also said that as of now, there are no plans to venture into any other categories like styling, makeup, skincare, etc. “That’s where we’re staying as of now, but you never know," she said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.