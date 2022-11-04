My career was film school, Nykaa been my B-school: Actor Priyanka Chopra

“But when you say it’s ₹750 in India, it’s different. Hopefully, we’ll get to a point where we built the brand enough where we can be mass. Right now, we’re catering to a consumer who cares about what they use, and who can afford four times the price that you could have paid for a product. We’re giving to you products under ₹1,000 but also a consumer that aspires to get that formula," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}