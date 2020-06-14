My concerns over Tata's investments are now a reality, Mistry tells SC

In the affidavit filed on Friday, Mistry said three and half years later, the concerns he had expressed over value-destructive acquisitions made by his predecessor Ratan Tata have become reality. In October 2016, after Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons, he had written a letter to the board highlighting certain investments done by the previous chairman. This letter has been the core and most bitter point of exchange between the two.