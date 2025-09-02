‘My dead mother was abused on RJD-Congress stage in Bihar’: PM Modi's scathing attack on INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar by saying that his dead mother was ‘verbally abused’ on a campaign stage of the Opposition bloc. The Opposition INDIA bloc had humiliated every mother and sister in doing so, Narendra Modi said.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar,” Narendra Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi's remarks came days after Darbhanga police in poll-bound Bihar arrested the person who allegedly hurled abuses at his dead mother during a rally of Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Police took action after a purported video surfaced on Thursday showing a man, wearing a Congress flag, using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from the dais raised during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar rally’.

PM Modi said hurling abuses at my mother is nothing for those who insult ‘Mother India’ and said that such people must be punished. I may forgive RJD-Cong, but people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother, he said, adding that the RJD wants to take revenge on women as its government in Bihar was ousted because of them.

“My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain,” the Prime Minister said after virtually launching the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited to provide easy funds to women entrepreneurs in Bihar.

PM takes dig at RaGa Top NDA leaders slammed the use of ‘abusive’ language against the PM. Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident a "stain" on the country's democracy. He also slammed the Congress, saying that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party has "reached its lowest level".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident, saying, “I condemn the use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga.”

Prime Minister Modi also recalled that he could serve crores of mothers like you since his mother is not around. “You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful,” he said.

In a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said on Tuesday that princes born in royal families won't understand the suffering of an underprivileged mother and her son's struggles.

"These people have been born with a golden and silver spoon. They believe power in Bihar belongs to their families. But you have blessed an underprivileged mother's son and made him pradhan sevak. The naamdars (a phrase the Prime Minister uses to target political dynasts in the Opposition) cannot digest this," he said.