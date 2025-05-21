‘My family has suffered in silence’: Madhya Pradesh HC judge's farewell speech on transfer with ‘ill intention’

Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Duppala Venkata Ramana, who retired on May 20 (Tuesday), echoed profound bitterness in his farewell speech, saying "God does not forgive nor forget."

Justice Ramana began his speech by saying: "It was a remarkable period of my life."

Then he said: "I was transferred from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Madhya Pradesh High Court without any explanation,” the Press Trust of India reported.

Futile struggle for a compassionate hearing "I was asked for options. I opted for the state of Karnataka, so that my wife could receive better treatment," he said in a voice laden with pain.

His wife is suffering from Paroxysmal Non-Epileptic Seizures (PNES) and severe brain complications following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Ramana said his plea—a husband’s earnest request born from compassion—for a posting fell on deaf ears.

He had submitted formal representations to the apex court on July 19, 2024, and again on August 28, 2024, reiterating the severity of his wife’s medical condition.

"But the representation was neither considered nor rejected," he added, according to the PTI report.

Another appeal submitted during the tenure of the previous Chief Justice also went unanswered, he said.

Justice Ramana further commented: "I received no response. A judge like me expects at least a humane consideration. I was disheartened and deeply pained."

He also acknowledged that current Chief Justice BR Gavai might have been more sympathetic—but it came "too late in the day as I am demitting office."

Alleging that he was transferred with "ill intention", Justice Ramana stated: "Anyway, my transfer order seems to have been issued with ill-intention and to harass me. I suffered as I was transferred from my home state for obvious reasons."

"I am happy to satisfy their ego. Now they are retired. God does not forgive nor forget. They will also suffer in another mode," he added.

During his speech, Justice Ramana acknowledged that his career was marked by "struggles and bitter experiences".

"I bore witness to the resilience of human existence, the power of human struggle, dignity in poverty, and most importantly, unshakable hope and faith," he said, adding: "These ordinary, everyday experiences" taught him that "except hard work, there is no shortcut to success".