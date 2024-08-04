The devastating landslides that occurred on July 30 in Wayanad district of Kerala had swept away the entire world of many people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several people in the worst-affected regions of Mundakkai, Punchirimattam, and Chooralmala have suffered unimaginable loss, as they struggle to come to terms with the scale of the tragedies.

According to a report by PTI, Mansoor, a 42-year-old resident of Chooralmala,has lost 16 members of his family, including his mother, wife, two children.

The devastating landslide has swept away his entire world, leaving him alone and bereft.

"I'm left with nothing," Mansoor said with his eyes, red from lack of sleep and tears, as per the PTI report.

"My family, my home, everything is gone," he added.

Mansoor narrowly escaped the death as he was away at work when the landslides occurred.

"We've found four bodies: my wife, son, sister, and my mom. I still haven't found my daughter. I wasn't there when the incident happened because I was out for work. I have nothing left now. I'm currently staying with my brother," Mansoor said.

His brother Nasir described the devastating impact of the tragedy on their family.

On Sunday morning, they identified the remains of their mother, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to four, but twelve family members still remain unaccounted for.

"I used to live in this area but had moved," said Nasir.

"My younger brother and his family were staying in our family home, along with my mom and sister. He wasn't there when the incident happened, so he is safe," he added.

Prior to the incident, the residents of the area did not receive any warning from the authorities, claimed Nasir.

"When the water level was rising, I told them to come to my place. They said they were safe, but it ended in tragedy. Now everything is gone. The whole area is wiped out. My brother has lost everyone," Nasir said.