Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is at risk of getting the COVID-19 infection and special care should be taken of him.

"It's really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may hv got infected to #COVID. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns. At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, He is most vulnerable to #Corona & hence shd be taken care with utmost precaution," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

This comes after a patient, who was under the same unit treating RJD leader Lalu Yadav, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"Today, a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department for the past three weeks was found COVID-19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Yadav is also being treated by the same unit and Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician. Though, Lalu is admitted in the paying ward," RIMS administration stated.

"Since, the new COVID-19 patient was in the medicine department for three weeks, all doctors and other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad and his unit will be sent to quarantine," it further said.

Lalu Yadav, imprisoned for corruption in Jharkhand, has spent a large part of his sentence undergoing treatment at the RIMS.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

