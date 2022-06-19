My gain from ULIP policy is 1.8 lakh. Income tax rules on profits explained

Answer: Section 10(10)(d) of Income Tax Act provides for exemption of money received from insurance company under a life insurance policy if certain conditions are fulfilled. Money received under a policy of life insurance is fully exempt if it is received on death of the policy holder irrespective of the amount of premium paid as percentage of the sum assured. In case the money is received during the life time of the policy holder, the same becomes exempt only if the premium paid for any year did no exceed 10% of the sum assured during premium paying term for the life insurance policies issued after 1st April 2012. For the policies issued between 1-4-2003 and 31st March 2012, the money is exempt if the premium did not exceed 20% of the sum assured. Since your policy was issued during the period when the restriction of 20% was applicable, the money will become taxable in your hands.