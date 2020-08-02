Home >News >India >My good fortune that Ram temple will be built in my lifetime: Chirag Paswan
LJP President Chirag Paswan (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 06:28 PM IST PTI

Paswan also described himself as a 'descendant' of Shabri who, he claimed, belonged to a deprived section of society

New Delhi: BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Sunday that it is his "good fortune" that Ram temple is going to be constructed in Ayodhya in his lifetime.

Paswan also described himself as a "descendant" of Shabri who, he claimed, belonged to a deprived section of society.

"As a descendant of mother Shabri, who hailed from a deprived section, was a disciple of saint Matang and was an ardent devotee of Shri Ram, it is my good fortune that the temple is being constructed again in my lifetime," he said in a tweet.

According to the epic Ramayan, Shabri had offered berries already tested by her to Lord Ram during his stay in the forest and he accepted her offerings with affection.

Paswan said Lord Ram had no prejudice against her and with the temple being constructed, these values should be embraced to build a society where there is no discrimination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple at a ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

