Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to India on Wednesday, opining that the latter was ‘well prepared for Navratri’. The top official arrived in Gujarat earlier in the day for a global summit on traditional medicine and was seen enthusiastically playing dandiya in time to Gujarati folk music at an event organised to welcome him..

“My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, Dr Tedros," the PM wrote in response to a video of the WHO chief that was shared by the Ayush Ministry. Prime Minister Modi had named Ghebreyesus ‘Tulsi Bhai’ during an event held in April last year.

Ghebreyesus meanwhile told reporters that he rather liked the name as it was the term for a medicinal plant.

“Tulsi Bhai, I like the name because the plant is a medicinal plant. By the way, I just planted Tulsi here in the wellness center and I'm really happy to do that because it has many benefits to take care of our forest and to contribute to make sure that our world is green. So, I don't see it only as medicinal, but I think given the climate change we're witnessing now, planting trees is very important. So I am really glad to be part of that. So, I'm happy to be called Tulsi Bhai, given the prominence of the plant," he told ANI.

Co-hosted by the Ayush Ministry, the WHO Summit on Traditional Medicine will take place in Gandhinagar on August 17-18. As per a government press note, the event is intendeded to serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health and well-being for all.

