KT Rama Rao is set to appear before the Telangana Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday. Earlier, the BRS leader had claimed that there has been an “attempt to plant evidence” at his home.

“My home may be raided, there is an attempt to plant evidence” NDTV quoted the BRS leader. Urging the ACB to respect High Court's judgement, the BRS working preisdent told ANI, “I am here as a law-abiding citizen respecting the High Court, respecting Anti Corruption Bureau's direction to appear before them. I'm here, but they're not allowing my advocates, they're not allowing me to have my own rights.”

“I'm a law-abiding citizen. I worked as a lawmaker, I am still a lawmaker. Therefore all I am asking the ACB is to ensure that my rights are protected as an individual. As a citizen, I am entitled to my lawyers being present with me. But unfortunately, they seem to have a different opinion,” he added.

The Telangana ACB last month registered a case against Rao, also known as KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct the race during the previous regime.

The Telangana High Court gave protection against arrest to Rao, until the order on a petition seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the ACB in the Formula-E race issue, is pronounced.

KTR, who was Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was also summoned by the ED for questioning on January 7 over alleged irregularities with regard to conducting the race in Hyderabad.