‘My husband was shot in head’, says woman survivor as terrorists attack tourists in J&K’s Pahalgam

‘My husband was shot in head’, says woman survivor as terrorists attack tourists in J&K's Pahalgam

Livemint
Published22 Apr 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Terrorists attacked tourists in J&K’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22, killing several people and injuring 20 in the terror attack. (PTI)

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, April 22, struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam, Southern Kashmir, killing several people and injuring more than 20 tourists, reported the news agency PTI

Advertisement
Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 1 killed, 20 injured as terrorists open fire on tourists

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted, and their condition was stable.

“My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack,” a woman survivor told the news agency over the phone.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

 
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndia‘My husband was shot in head’, says woman survivor as terrorists attack tourists in J&K’s Pahalgam
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App