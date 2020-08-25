Subscribe
Home >News >India >'MY IAF' app launched to provide career-related information for Indian Air Force job aspirants
Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria launched a mobile application 'MY IAF'.

'MY IAF' app launched to provide career-related information for Indian Air Force job aspirants

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • IAF launches mobile app 'MY IAF' to provide career-related information to aspirants
  • 'MY IAF' app is developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria launched a mobile application 'MY IAF' at IAF Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) to provide career-related information to aspirants as a part of Digital India initiative.

The application developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career related information and details for those desirous of joining the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The application developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career related information and details for those desirous of joining the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The application developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career related information and details for those desirous of joining the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"The user friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF," read an official statement.

The application is available in Google Play store for Android phones, is linked to IAF social media platforms and games and also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, the statement added.

