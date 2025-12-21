‘My identity was concealed’—Haji Mastan's daughter Haseen seeks PM Modi's help in alleged abuse case

Haseen Mastan Mirza, the daughter of late underworld don Haji Mastan, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for justice in a case involving allegations of abuse and property theft.

She alleged that she was forcibly married in 1996 to her maternal uncle’s son, who subjected her to rape, abuse and later misused her identity to take over her property, according to ANI. She also claimed that the man had been married eight times before her. Haseen said she was a minor at the time of the marriage and was pressured into it, resulting in severe trauma and multiple suicide attempts.

"I have requested Amit Shah, Modi ji, so many things are happening, rape, murder, every day, some or the other thing is happening. Just like it has happened with me, rape, attempt to murder, there was child marriage, my property was taken, and my identity was concealed. So I had said that if the law is strict, then the people will be scared of committing crimes," Haseen Mastan Mirza told ANI.

Haseen praises PM Modi's move to ban triple talaq Haseen’s plea follows a video she shared on Instagram last week, in which she spoke about her prolonged fight for justice and once again appealed to PM Modi and Shah, stating that she has been denied justice for years.

In the video, she lauded PM Modi's move to ban triple talaq but urged the government to introduce stricter laws to ensure swift justice in such cases, alleging that religious law was being misused within Islam. She said that the way the bill was passed reflected the support and blessings of women, who were relieved of an unfair practice.

The case involves allegations of rape, attempted murder, and theft of property against the man she claims she was forcibly married to in 1996, who is her maternal uncle’s son. Speaking about her ordeal, she stated that she received very little support as an adult and that she was just a child at the time she was allegedly subjected to abuse.

She mentioned, “I want the person who has done so much crime, has raped a child, left her to die...Even the police were asking, 'What were you doing then?' Today I am an adult, and no one is supporting me; back then, I was a kid. When I was thrown out of the house, no one supported me.”

She expressed discomfort over seeing her father, Haji Mastan, being portrayed negatively in the media, stating that although she is his daughter, she felt hurt by such headlines and comments. She emphasised that she respects her father and his principles, regardless of how his life was perceived.

Haseen clarified that the issues she is facing are not related to her being Haji Mastan’s daughter and occurred only after his death. She acknowledged that while her father had amassed wealth through various means, he also contributed positively during his life. She added that she has faced threats to her life in the past but continues to speak out safely.

Haseen Mastan Mirza spoke about her alleged forced marriage to a relative, claiming she was subjected to a child marriage, her identity was hidden, and she faced sexual abuse and an attempt on her life. She said the marriage took place in 1996 with her maternal uncle’s son, who allegedly exploited her to take control of her property. She only learned about her father’s death two years later and revealed that she had attempted suicide three times, calling for laws that ensure immediate justice.

She added that both she and her mother were under immense pressure to accept the marriage. Being kept away from her family, she was unaware of her father’s passing for two years. During that time, she felt completely alone and overwhelmed. She briefly ran away to a friend’s house but returned home the next day, while her mother continued to face pressure.

Who was Haji Mastan Mirza? Haji Mastan Mirza, born in Tamil Nadu, was a well-known underworld don in Mumbai, involved in real estate and maritime smuggling. He was a notorious Mumbai underworld figure who passed away on June 25, 1994, of cardiac arrest.

He reportedly had connections with other underworld figures, including Dawood Ibrahim, and was known as a businessman and deal-maker, as well as for his associations with Bollywood actors.

(With inputs from ANI)