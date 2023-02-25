'My innings could conclude with....', Sonia Gandhi hints at political retirement
- This is a challenging time for Congress and the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country, said Sonia Gandhi
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her address to the plenary session of the Congress party said that our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×