Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her address to the plenary session of the Congress party said that our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress.

“This is a challenging time for Congress and the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen," said Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Targetting the BJP further Sonia Gandhi said,"BJP fuelling fire of hatred. It viciously targeted minorities, women, Dalits, tribals."We must tackle BJP regime with vigour, reach out to people and convey our message with clarity," said Sonia Gandhi at Cong's plenary session."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 16 articles and 32 rules are proposed to be amended and an important amendment was to provide 50 per cent reservation in the working committee for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and youth below the age of 50.

The party is likely to amend the constitution to confer party leaders who have been Prime Ministers and party chiefs permanence in the CWC.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in 145 days after its launch on September 7 last year and covered 4,080 km.

The yatra culminated with an event at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar and a mega rally on January 30. According to Sources, Congress will prepare Vision Document 2024, following the "largest-ever" mass contact programme Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will encompass issues of unemployment, eradication of poverty, inflation, women empowerment, job creation, and national security.

"Congress must reverse the current regressive path of growth. Our growth mantra must have a human touch, creating livelihoods and employment opportunities," said a Congress source.

"The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the Law Minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary. Congress promises that the independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs," added the source.

