Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The 99 year old mother of India's Prime Minister is now reportedly stable, according to doctors in Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier seen sharing a playful moment with his mother at the Indian National Congress' 138th Foundation Day event in Delhi, took to Twitter to share his wishes with PM Modi and his mother.
“एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है। मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। (The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon.)" the Congress MP wrote on Twitter.
The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."
Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 99 this June. The Prime Minister had also visited her on her 99th birthday in June. To mark her centenary entry, the Prime Minister had also written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'.
Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru.
The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.
Prahlad Modi and family members are "stable and fine", doctors treating them said on Wednesday.
