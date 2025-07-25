‘My mistake’: Rahul Gandhi on caste census delay in Congress-ruled states, says ‘correcting it now’

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged his failure to conduct a caste census and promised to address it in Congress-ruled states. He criticised the RSS and BJP for neglecting the OBC community's contributions.

Published25 Jul 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi(AICC)

Rahul Gandhi admitted that not conducting a caste census was his fault and vowed to rectify it in Congress-ruled states. Speaking at the Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan conference, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was quoted as saying, It was my mistake and not of Congress that we couldn't get caste census done earlier; I am correcting that now."

He added, “we will conduct a caste census, X-ray of population in all Congress-ruled states.”

Gandhi also condemned the RSS and BJP for neglecting the contributions of the OBC community.

“RSS, BJP have deliberately erased history of OBCs, who are productive force of country,” Gandhi said.

