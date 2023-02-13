'My new goal...': Zerodha founders laud PM Modi after dinner meeting

Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night, with the trio interacting for almost half an hour. The PM had met with several eminent personalities from various fields on Sunday at the Bengaluru Raj Bhavan. Reportedly, the meeting took place over dinner after the PM arrived for the 14th edition of Aero India.

“It was an honour to meet our PM Narendra Modi. My new health and fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with Nikhil Kamath and me, despite all his meetings and travels through the day," Nithin wrote in a LinkedIn post, sharing photos of the interaction.

In a similar post shared on Twitter, Nikhil thanked the PM “for spending so much time with Nithin and me on a Sunday at 9 pm".

“Thank you for creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive," he added.

Thank you, Sir @narendramodi, for spending so much time with @Nithin0dha and me on a Sunday at 9 pm. Thank you for creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive.🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PTsFYHMdsr — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) February 13, 2023

Others in attendance at the event included Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, and former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. Visuals shared by the Karnataka BJP also showed the PM interacting with comedian Shraddha, popularly known as "Aiyyo Shraddha", cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey, and businessmen Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy.

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that’s my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia," Shraddha said in a tweet.

Reportedly, topics such as the Kannada language, culture, cinema, theatre, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, youth empowerment, talent and business opportunities among others came up for discussion.

