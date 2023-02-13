'My new goal...': Zerodha founders laud PM Modi after dinner meeting
Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night, with the trio interacting for almost half an hour. The PM had met with several eminent personalities from various fields on Sunday at the Bengaluru Raj Bhavan. Reportedly, the meeting took place over dinner after the PM arrived for the 14th edition of Aero India.
