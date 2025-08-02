'My only mistake was fast growth in politics, made no mistake': Prajwal Revanna before sentencing

Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP, Prajwal Revanna, sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.