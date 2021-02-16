‘My retirement plan is very much driven by mutual funds’

From 23-24 March, the market has run up around 90%. But if you look at the market before the lockdown, it is only up around 15%. There are parts of the market that have become very expensive. If you are investing in those parts, the upside may appear limited. However, there are parts of the market that are not expensive, which will provide reasonable value. The average PEs and other multiples of the market hide the distinction between the two. This is a stock picker’s market and you have to be careful to understand which part or theme will work.

