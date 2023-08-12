Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday dismissed the reports of Instagram Rich List 2023 which revealed that he earns $1,384,000 per post on the Meta-owned social media platform. ‘News about my social media earnings is not true’, said Kohli on X (formerly Twitter).

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," the Indian Cricketer wrote in a post on X.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actor Priyanka Chopra are the two Indian celebrities whose names appeared on the Instagram Rich List 2023, the data which shows who earns how much from their posts on the social media platform.

According to the list, Virat Kohli is on the 14th spot with 255,269,526 followers on Instagram and charges $1,384,000 per post on the Meta-owned social media platform, while Priyanka Chopra earns $532,000 per Instagram post. She has 88,538,623 followers on Insta and stands on the 29th spot.

Notably, this is not the first time that they have appeared on the list. Their names were also listed on the Instagram Rich List of 2021 and 2019.

In 2021, Virat Kohli was on the 23rd position, but nor raced ahead to the 14th spot this year. He was the highest-ranking Indian on the Hopper Instagram Rich List, bagging $680,000 (over ₹5 crore) for every promotional post on the photo-sharing social media platform. In 2019, the Cricketer got the most 'Engaged Account of the Year' award.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra was also there on the list in 2021. The renowned actress used to earn $403,000 ( Rs3 crore) for every promotional post on the platform in 2021. She was placed at the 27th spot in the charts.

In 2019, the Bollywood diva also emerged as the richest Indian celebrity on Instagram. She was even awarded the “Most Followed Account" on the platform.