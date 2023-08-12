In 2021, Virat Kohli was on the 23rd position, but nor raced ahead to the 14th spot this year. He was the highest-ranking Indian on the Hopper Instagram Rich List, bagging $680,000 (over ₹5 crore) for every promotional post on the photo-sharing social media platform. In 2019, the Cricketer got the most 'Engaged Account of the Year' award.

