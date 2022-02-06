The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has rolled out a selfie contest called 'MyAirportSelfie' for flyers at the newly-developed terminals of Agartala, Dehradun and Kushinagar airports from 1 to 7 February.

The passengers will be asked to take a selfie at the terminals of these airports and send it on a WhatsApp number.

The top three selected entries will be featured on all social media handles of the AAI.

As it will be a weekly contest, the selfie with the most likes in that particular week will be awarded for the week.

Participants need to be cautious as their selfies should not constitute an infringement of copyright. AAI reserves all rights to disqualify the entry. The contest is valid for the current week.

This step has been taken with an aim to enhance people's aviation experience by incorporating trendy culture with routine flying.

What flyers have to say

Ruchi, a passenger at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport stated, "It's an interesting concept where you are trying to engage the visitors to join this competition where people have to click selfies and share on the number of Airports Authority of India, and then whosoever clicks an interesting one wins. So, I think it's a good initiative that is why I have participated".

Pradeep, another passenger at the airport said, "It's my first experience over here and we found this terminal pretty good. Overall arrangements are up to the mark".

Akhlaq Khan, a passenger at Agartala Airport who has been participating in 'MyAirportSelfie' contest said, "The entrance of the airport is awesome. This airport is comparatively better and bigger than before".

Based on the cultural themes and heritage of the places, the terminals have been developed in a manner to educate and connect people with their culture.

Painting, murals, sculptures and local artwork have already been encouraging passengers to capture these terminals through their lenses. The Airports Authority of India has now made it more exciting by introducing a selfie contest.

Rajiv Kapoor, Airport Director at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala said, "This Airport has become a gateway of north-east with beautiful sculptures and designs, mesmerising the passengers to capture their selfies, photographs for their lifetime memory. In that scenario, we have organised a selfie contest where flyers can take selfies, which we publicise and deliver a moral boost up through this initiative".

Gaurav Yadav, Duty Terminal Manager at Dehradun Airport said, "Selfie contest is being organised by Airports Authority of India in which a passenger travelling through Dehradun Airport can take a selfie and send it on a mobile number. It is an effort in order to tell the passengers that air travel is very safe and secure in order to boost civil aviation".

"Secondly we are showcasing the very new and beautiful terminal building of Dehradun Airport. Thirdly, we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The winner's selfie would be displayed on all the media handles of AAI and through flight information display systems at various airports," said Gaurav.

The new Integrated-Terminal-Buildings at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala and Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun were inaugurated a few days back.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar airport to connect the Buddhist tourist circuit.

With ANI inputs

