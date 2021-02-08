Myanmar deploys martial law in cities as youths stare down army

Many of the protesters were too young or not around to remember those deadly crackdowns: A United Nations report found 31 people were killed in 2007, while hundreds or possibly thousands were killed in 1988. The demonstrators now on the streets say they aren’t scared of the military, and hope to convince soldiers to join their fight against the coup -- even as authorities in Naypyidaw warned protesters they would be shot with real bullets if they breached police lines.