Myanmar goes to the polls

GENERAL ELECTIONS started in Myanmar on Sunday even as the country saw coronavirus cases rise to 1,100 per day, after reporting only a handful in August. In the country’s second democratic vote since the end of military rule in 2015, Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) is expected to win a second term, believe political analysts. While Suu Kyi remains extremely popular in Myanmar and is often seen as a trusted public figure, this decreases in remote regions where ethnic minorities hold people’s attention. More than 37 million residents are registered to vote. However, with rising covid-19 cases, the turnout may be impacted. Opposition parties had called for the elections to be postponed which got rejected by the Union Election Commission. Elderly voters exercised their rights in advance, and others followed social distancing protocols at polling booths.