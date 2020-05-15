Myanmar hands over 22 Northeast insurgents to India

NEW DELHI : The Myanmar army on Friday handed over to India 22 insurgents from the Northeast, including a self designated "home secretary" of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S) Rajen Daimary, in a rare and secret operation, PTI said in a report.

The operation was monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, unnamed officials said quoted by PTI said.

The insurgents were brought to India on a special aircraft and handed over to police forces in Manipur and Assam where they are wanted.

Mint could not immediately verify this report.

The operation is considered an "unprecedented diplomatic success" led by Doval who was carrying out deliberations with the Myanmar military resulting in the first such handover of insurgents by India's eastern neighbour, PTI quoting the officials said.

It is also being seen as a sign of deepening diplomatic and military ties between the two countries, they said. Ten of these insurgents are wanted in Manipur while the rest are wanted in Assam the report said.

India and Myanmar have in the past conducted joint operations to weed out insurgents inimical to India from Myanmar. But this is one of the rare instances where the government of Myanmar has handed over insurgents to India.

