Myanmar military helped curb insurgency in northeast India: M.M. Naravane

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on 10 current and retired top-ranking leaders in Myanmar's military following the coup. In a statement on Thursday, the Treasury Department announced it was freezing US based assets belonging to the sanctioned individuals. US president Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in phone calls to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar discussed the military rule in Myanmar. Jaishankar also discussed the situation in Myanmar with Asutralian foreign minister Marise Payne. India has so far refrained by calling the toppling of the Suu Kyi government as a coup though it has expressed concern over the anti-democracy moves in that country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}