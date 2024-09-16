Myanmar national arrested by Assam Rifles, CM N Biren Singh alleges ’foreign hand’ in Manipur crisis

Chief Minister N Biren Singh alleged foreign involvement in the ongoing Manipur crisis following the arrest of a Myanmar national. The individual — identified as Thanglinkap — is a member of the Kuki National Army (Burma) and accused of carrying out reconnaissance missions. He was recently apprehended by the Assam Rifles from the Chandel district of Manipur.

“I appreciate the actions of the Assam Rifles, who arrested a Burmese national. As a Chief Minister, I have been consistently claiming from the beginning that the current crisis in Manipur is due to outsiders, foreign hand. But some people believe, some do not. But I appreciate the Assam Rifles, who arrested foreign nationals with evidence of supply of weapons to militants operating in Manipur,” Singh reiterated on Monday.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year. Singh claimed on Monday that the influx of illegal immigrants and issues of drugs were the "root cause" of the crisis.

The development came even as the Manipur government restored internet and mobile data services across the state after a six day ban. The administration has also lifted restrictions on the movement of the general public on Tuesday for several areas.

“The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state,” the CM announced earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile the Special Task Force of Assam police arrested the self-styled Finance Secretary of United Kuki National Army on Saturday evening. The individual identified as LS Yosef Chongloi is suspected to be involved in various sabotage activities covering Manipur and bordering areas of Assam — including recent bomb blast that destroyed Sapermaina bridge at NH-2 and the armed attack at an IOCL convoy at Tamenglang in Manipur.