NEW DELHI : MyGov, the Indian government’s citizen engagement platform on Sunday invited people to design a logo or mascot to celebrate 100-Crore Vaccination mark which the country is expected to achieve in coming few months.

The winning entry will be awarded cash or cheque prizes of Rs. 25,000. The last date of the contest is 10th October 2021, the government platform said in a tweet.

Launched by the Government of India on 26th July 2014 to promote the active participation of Indian citizens in their country's governance and development. It is aimed at creating a common platform for Indian citizens to "crowdsource governance ideas from citizens".

India on Sunday crossed 86 crores cumulative covid-19 doses. More than 83.54 crores (83,54,12,250) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.17 Crore doses (1,17,12,275) are in the pipeline, the union health ministry said in a statement.

More than 4.56 Crores (4,56,96,920) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

The recovery of 26,032 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,02,351. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

At least 28,326 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload is presently 3,03,476. Active cases presently constitute 0.90% of the country's total Positive Cases, the government data showed.

Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.98% remains less than 3% for the last 93 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 27 days and below 5% for 110 consecutive days now, the government data showed.

