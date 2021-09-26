MyGov invites people to design logo, mascot to celebrate 100 crore vaccination mark

India on Sunday crossed 86 crores cumulative covid-19 doses. More than 83.54 crores (83,54,12,250) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.17 Crore doses (1,17,12,275) are in the pipeline, the union health ministry said in a statement.