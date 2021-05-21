Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it is preparing one crore self-use Covid-19 testing kit before the national rollout on June 1.

Yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the Mylab Discovery's home-based rapid antigen testing kit. The Pune-based firm's Covid test kit christened 'COVISELF', touted as the country’s first self-use kit for testing at home that will give results in 15 minutes and would cost ₹250.

"We are manufacturing 10 lakh units a day at our facility in Lonavala. Over the next 10 days, we will be stocking up 1 crore units and then launch nationally by June 1. The purpose is to have a threshold and ensure that the product is available," Shrikant Patole, its co-founder and director said on Friday.

According to Patole, the non-availability of the product in medical stores can lead to anxieties among the people, and hence, it is essential to stock up adequately before the launch by deciding on a threshold to have before hitting the markets.

The company has sufficient raw materials and the right set up to produce 10 lakh kits a day, he said, adding that in the next fortnight, it will be ramped up to 15 lakh a day as well.

Patole said the company has tied up with distributors to ensure that the product is available across the country from June 1 onwards, because the virus' spread into the hinterland makes deeper penetration a necessity.

Approving the Mylab home test kit, ICMR had said that only nasal swabs will be required for this rapid antigen testing. All individuals who test positive through the RAT kit may be considered as true positives and no-repeat testing is required, the ICMR said in the advisory. It said the home testing mobile app is available in Google play store and Apple store and must be downloaded by all users.

The mobile app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.

