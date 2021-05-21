Mylab to make 1 crore do-it-yourself Covid test kit 'Coviself' before June 1

Approving the Mylab home test kit, ICMR had said that only nasal swabs will be required for this rapid antigen testing. All individuals who test positive through the RAT kit may be considered as true positives and no-repeat testing is required, the ICMR said in the advisory. It said the home testing mobile app is available in Google play store and Apple store and must be downloaded by all users.

