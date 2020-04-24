MyLabs to procure reagent raw material for testing kits from Syngene

NEW DELHI : Pune-based diagnostics kit manufacturer Mylab Discovery Solutions, a Pune based molecular diagnostics has collaborated with Biocon’s contract research arm Syngene International Ltd to cater to India’s demand for covid-19 testing kits.

"We will be procuring fluorophore from Syngene, which is one of the raw materials for reagent and the probe. There is a global shortfall for this material. With this being made in India now, the testing kit will be readily manufactured to match inherent need of India," MyLab managing director Hasmukh Rawal told Mint in an interview.

Rawal said the pact helps the company to procure all its raw materials in India, thereby providing greater security over supply of its reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing kits, which has proven to be the gold standard for diagnosis of the fata respiratory pandemic.

Mylab has been scaling up its production and will be able to deliver a total of 700,000 RT-PCR tests before 3 May 2020, the company said in a release.

“We are pleased with this partnership to make it a truly indigenous Covid-19 testing kit," Syngene non-executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said as per the release. Shaw is also the chairman and managing director of Syngene’s biopharmaceutical parent Biocon Ltd.

A spokesperson for Syngene said that the company can provide a supply of raw materials to other diagnostic kit manufacturers in the country if they approach the firm.

MyLabs had recently also received funding with Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, and AP Globale chairman Abhijit Pawar to scale-up manufacturing operations.

