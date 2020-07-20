Global pharmaceutical company Mylan today announced the commercial launch of its Remdesivir under the brand name Desrem in India for treatment of coronavirus patients. The drug is approved for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed incidences of COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe presentations of the disease, Mylan said.

The company also launched a 24/7 helpline where patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about Mylan’s Remdesivir and its availability. Patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about the availability of Desrem in India through Mylan’s 24/7 national helpline number, +91.78299.80066, the company said.

Mylan will manufacture Desrem in its injectable facility in Bangalore, which will work to service the demand in India and other export markets where Mylan has received a license from Gilead for the commercialization of Remdesivir.

With coronavirus cases increasing, several more of the big India-based healthcare firms which make much of the world's pharmaceuticals are expected to launch competing versions of remdesivir, the only major treatment so far approved for COVID-19.

Cipla Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Cipremi, at ₹4,000 per 100 mg vial. The drug will be available through the government and hospitals only, the company said.

Privately held Hetero Labs Ltd's version, Covifor, costs ₹5,400 per vial while Mylan prices Desrem at ₹4,800, Reuters had earlier reported.

