Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has been a topic of the town ever since the photos were posted on social media.

His photoshoot had received mix reactions as some questioned the ideologies that govern the society while some couldn't stop praising the actor in his work, others have questioned the perceptive stance of the onlookers.

Now, the e-commerce platform Myntra has shared an edited photo of the actor and has fixed one of the image from the photoshoot. The e-commerce giant shared a picture of the actor wearing a printed shirt and red pants likely from Myntra’s clothes collection.

Captioned as “Fixed it," Myntra shared the picture on its official social media accounts.

After the edited images were shared, internet has again given a mixed reaction as some responded saying it don't need fixing while some said a good edit done.

Also Read: Abu Azmi questions acceptability of ‘nudity’ after Ranveer Singh's photoshoot

Here's how internet has reacted:

One user responded, “Ladkiyon wale leggings Kyun pehnaaye par? (why did you make him wear girls’ leggings?" to which Myntra responded saying, “coz Ranveer Singh ko bachpan se hi na atrangi kapde pehenne ka bada craze hai by god!"

Some said, “Really don't think it needed fixing."

Another user wrote, “Kya bhav laga rahe ho myntra ek jodi ke?" to which Myntra responded “Aassi hazaaar" Other user wrote, “New Brand ambassador of Lyra."

Another user commented, “Don't fix it."

"All dreams have a meaning"

My dreams: https://t.co/MuR9jXhPWN — Myntra (@myntra) July 22, 2022

since we're anyways talking about ranveer, why not have a rachel crossover? https://t.co/Xv9py8UNkH — l_daryanani (@DaryananiL) July 22, 2022

Twitter did it before you. pic.twitter.com/HQUC0onyuD — AG (@alkagurha) July 22, 2022

The shoot done for Paper magazine which pays homage to Burt Reynolds' iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine, saw the 37 year old Bollywood actor go nude for the camera. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.

As far as films are concerned, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.