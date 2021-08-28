A circular imposing curb on the movement of female students of the University of Mysore has been withdrawn, reported PTI, quoting higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

As per the news agency, Narayan directed vice-chancellors of universities to take security measures and create safe campuses. He said it's true that generally, campuses of universities are vast but to bar the movement of girl students is not correct.

The Mysore university had on Friday issued a circular, restricting movement of girls on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm. It also directed security officers to make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm.

The action came in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on 24 August. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

Following this, the university said that the steps were taken as part of "safety and precautionary measure" instructed verbally by police.

Narayan termed the rape incident as 'condemnable' and said one should not snatch the freedom of girl students because of this case.

"It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom", the minister said.

"Wherever required, closed-circuit cameras should be installed. There should be a greater vigil on the university campuses. Already, steps have been taken by the government in this regard. Measures will be tightened by leveraging technology," he added.

Five arrested

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday informed that the accused in the gang rape case have been arrested. The minister thanked the police officials for their timely action.

"I had two meetings yesterday with police to conduct an investigation in this case on a war footing basis. I did not want to disturb police officials yesterday and allowed them to investigate. We will take all precautions from now on. Police has been asked to increase security and surveillance in the state," said Jnanendra.

As the public uproar increases demanding justice for the alleged Mysuru gang rape victim, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had earlier today said, "Mysuru incident has been taken seriously by our police. Five special teams have been formed and are investigating the matter. I ordered them to nab culprits soon."

